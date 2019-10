LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KORN and Breaking Benjamin have announced their 2020 tour and are headed to Simmons Bank Arena along with special guest BONES UK on Wednesday, Feburary 12, 2020.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $90, plus applicable service charges.

There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, November 1 at www.ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com