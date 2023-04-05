Members of the Lake Hamilton Power Band receive word they had been selected for the 2024 Macy’s Day Parade during an assembly, April 5, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A small-town Arkansas high school band received big-time news Wednesday.

The Lake Hamilton High School band members heard from officials that it had been chosen to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Band members were given the good news as a surprise during a morning assembly.

The Power Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of the 10 marching bands to participate in the event. It will be the band’s first parade appearance.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade creative producer Wesley Whatley spoke highly of the band’s abilities.

“With bold, ambitious programming and performances that pull inspiration from all areas of the marching arts, the Lake Hamilton High School Marching Power Band of Arkansas ranks as one of the most creative, well-rounded band programs in the country,” Whatley said.

Macy’s presented the band with the $10,000 fundraising kick-off check as part of the Wednesday announcement.

The band will spend the next 18 months in rehearsal for its parade performance, along with fundraising.

The New York City parade has taken place every year since 1928, featuring floats, giant character balloons, clowns, star performers, and marching bands. It has been broadcast since 1948.