Lake Village police ask for information in homicide

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Police in Lake Village and the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man.

According to police, the shooting happened on December 12 at the Chicot Lake Apartments on Mulberry Street.

Officers received a shots fired call and responded to the scene.

Once police arrived they found, Kevin Gaston, 39 of Lake Village with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation multiple agencies developed a suspect who they identified as Micheal Mitchell, 18 of Lake Village.

Police say he is charged with 1st degree murder. His was set at 250,000 dollars and he’s being held at the Lake Village Jail.

Police believe it was an attempted robbery and the investigation is on-going.

Police ask people with information to come forward, because they believe more people were involved.

Lake Village Police Chief Percy Wilburn says he’s been in law enforcement for 33 years and says they’ve never homicides just 2 weeks apart.

Chief Wilburn said the shooting is a shock to the community.