Landing Gear Malfunction Leads to Emergency Landing at Garland Co. Airport

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A local pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at the Memorial Field Airport in Hot Springs on Friday morning after his landing gear malfunctioned, officials say.

The Hot Springs pilot took off from Memorial Field Airport, and when he returned, he couldn’t confirm that his landing gear was down.

He flew the plane over local fire personnel, and they were able to confirm that his gear wasn’t down and had malfunctioned, according to Glen Barentine, airport director.

The pilot flew around the area until he ran out of options, and he was forced to land, Barentine said.

He landed the plane around 11:50 a.m. and was uninjured in the process. No one else was on the plane with him.

One of the airport’s two runways was briefly closed due to the incident but later reopened, according to Barentine.