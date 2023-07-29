LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An accused murderer in Las Vegas is also accused of living with the body for two months, believing the female victim could come back from the dead, police said Friday.

Officers took George Bone, 31, into custody Wednesday after discovering Beverly Ma’s body during a welfare check in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane, they said.

Bone told officers he knew Ma was dead and what caused her death and based on those statements, police took Bone into custody, Lt. Jason Johansson said Wednesday. Police suspect Bone strangled Ma in May, documents said.

On Wednesday, police received a 911 call from a family member who said Bone had told her Ma “was in the closet and had been there for two months,” documents said. Police found Ma’s body in the closet shortly after.

A family member told police Ma and Bone were friends and that she was not close with family, documents said. Police said Ma and Bone met in high school and moved in with each other last summer.

A witness told police they entered the home on Wednesday after seeing an unusually high air conditioning bill, police said. Bone led her upstairs to the body, documents said.

“She noticed a cooler against the bedroom closet door and the bottom of the door had a towel, which covered the gap,” police said. “George told her that she can open it and see.”

Bone told police Ma had died sometime in May, police said. On May 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from Ma and heard a man and woman screaming at each other, they said. Police responded that day and knocked on the door but no one answered, they said. Investigators suspect Ma died that day.

“Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly’s Amazon account using her funds for his own gain,” police said. “When asked why he didn’t call for help, Bone’s response was ‘I was afraid of going back to jail… for being found with a dead body.” Bone admitted that his behavior since the death of Beverly Ma was ‘not normal.’ When asked why he placed a cooler in the master bedroom near the closest, Bone stated that he put it there so that he would be alerted if Beverly rose from the dead like the movie ‘The Grudge.’”

Photo of George Bone, 31, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Even though Ma was believed to have been deceased, someone texted from her phone in late July, saying she could not attend a July 4 party because she “wanted to be sober, not travel and not be around people,” police said.

Bone was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

In 2013, Bone took an Alford plea on a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea, where a defendant accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him or her but does not admit guilt.

In 2012, Henderson police initially arrested Bone on charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child stemming from allegations a teenager made about an assault two years prior when she was 11, documents said.

The student told a school employee that Bone had “inappropriately touched” her while he was living in a home with her, documents said.

In addition to an open murder charge, Bone also faces a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, records showed. Bone is listed in the Nevada Sex Offender Registry under a different address than where police responded on Wednesday, records showed.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released Ma’s cause and manner of death as of Friday afternoon.