Last meeting for the future of LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tonight the Board of Education will hold it’s last public meeting to discuss the future of the Little Rock School District.

In the last two weeks parents, teachers and student’s have addressed their ideas and concerns about returning to local control.

The last few meetings have been pretty heated with people yelling back and forth with each other, but tonight’s meeting will be much different.

People have to get there early in order to ask the board question.

Last week the meetings were at Saint Mark and Longley Baptist Church and people spoke out about the lack of transparency from the Board of Education and the states standardized test saying that they’re not culturally adoptive for students.

The state took over almost five years ago and that was because several schools in the district were not meeting academic standards.

All eight schools were considered level 5, which meant that they needed intensive support.

Many people are hoping Education Commissioner Johnny Key will be there tonight. He hasn’t attended any meetings but many people say that he hasn’t done much for the district in the last four and a half years and they’re calling for change.

“We are demanding it, we are not asking for it anymore, it’s been five years and that five years is up.” says Erica Conley a senior student at Little Rock High School.

This is the first time that several board members will be there and in the last several meetings there has only been two. The board will not make a decision tonight they’re only here to listen to the public’s input and try to figure out the next step for the Little Rock School District.

The meeting will end at 8:30 p.m.