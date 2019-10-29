Late Representative Walker to lie in State Capitol

FILE – In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Walker, an Arkansas lawmaker and civil rights attorney who represented black students in a long-running court fight over the desegregation of Little Rock area schools, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was 82. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has announced that the late Representative John Walker will lie in state in the second floor rotunda of the State Capitol on Thursday, October 31, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

Of Representative Walker’s passing, Secretary Thurston said, “I want to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Representative John Walker. He was a respected civil rights leader in Arkansas and across the nation, an accomplished attorney, and a tenacious legislator who stood up and fought for his beliefs. May God bless his memory and comfort his loved ones during this time.”