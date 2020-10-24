Developing: Man injured in shooting in Hot Springs Saturday morning

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A man is hospitalized after being seriously injured in a shooting at a Hot Springs apartment.

The victim is 37-year-old Justin Ryan Watson of Royal.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue just after 10:00 a.m.

Watson has been taken to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 501-312-6789, extension 7709.

