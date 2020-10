JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead after a wreck near Interstate 530 early Saturday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as 39-year-old Kendrick Jacks of Little Rock.

It happened near the 28 mile marker off the northbound lanes of Interstate 530 just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Jacks left the road and hit a tree.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.