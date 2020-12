LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in the South End neighborhood near the State Fairgrounds.







One person received minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1500 block of West 28th just after 6:00 a.m.

The front of the home and the front door were struck multiple times.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is continuing.