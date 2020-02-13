Update: Suspect named in connection to Pulaski County shooting

Update:

HENSLEY, Ark.- A woman is named a suspect in connection to a shooting Wednesday night that injured a man on Oak Road near East Hensley Road.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, Chasity Scroggins, 44, is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Scroggins could be traveling in a gray 2004 Honda Civic with 20-inch aftermarket chrome or black wheels with a license plate number of 470YOT.

If you see Scroggins or know where she may be, call 911.

Original Story:

HENSLEY, Ark. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It happened on Oak Road near East Hensley Road.

Authorities say the man who was shot is in his late 50’s.

Details about his condition was not immediately available, but he is expected to survive.

Deputies believe the victim and the shooter know each other, but no suspect information was immediately available.

They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 340 -TIPS.