Newport man dies after fight, shooting, one in custody

NEWPORT, Ark. — A man is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Jackson County.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford.

Police responded to a report of a fight in the 1400 block of Holden Avenue in Newport shortly after 6:30 p.m.

There they found Crawford.

He was rushed to a hospital but died a short time later.

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but his name has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Newport police at 870-523-2722.