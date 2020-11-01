Rose Law firm marks 200 year anniversary with philanthropic initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 1, 2020) (Press Release) – Rose Law Firm, a full service business law firm with locations in Little Rock and Fayetteville, celebrated its 200th anniversary today with the announcement of a $200,000 philanthropic initiative to commemorate this historic milestone.

“For two hundred years, Rose Law Firm has been committed to our clients, employees and the communities we serve,” said Robyn Allmendinger, managing member. “In the spirit of gratitude, today, I am pleased to announce our philanthropic initiative in honor of this anniversary, with gifts totaling $200,000 to benefit legal aid and nonprofit organizations in our state.”

Those organizations include:

*Arkansas Access to Justice – Funding of the “Rose Law Firm Anniversary Fellowship” for a law student to work with this organization to conduct research and develop policy recommendations that improve access to justice in Arkansas.

*Center for Arkansas Legal Services – Funding to support the Veterans Legal Assistance Project to provide legal assistance to low-income and homeless veterans.

*Legal Aid of Arkansas – Funding to support the newly created Director of Advocacy position to continue the efforts of Legal Aid to be a premier pursuer of justice for low-income Arkansans.

*University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law – Funding of the “Rose Law Firm 200th Anniversary Public Service Awards” for three public service/pro bono student fellowships.

*UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law – Funding of a Bowen Law School Public Interest Fellowship for a student to work with nonprofits and in public service with government agencies.

*Arkansas Bar Association

*Arkansas Arts Center

“As we enter our third century of business, our attorneys’ and staff’s attention to civility and professionalism, which are benchmarks of our profession, has allowed our firm to reach this landmark anniversary,” said Brian Rosenthal, 200th Anniversary Chairman, member and immediate past president of the Arkansas Bar Association.

Diane Carroll, surviving spouse of beloved member, Phil Carroll, served as the 200th Anniversary Honorary Chairperson.

In attendance at today’s news conference were the Hon. Frank Scott, Jr., Mayor of Little Rock, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston and Rep. J. French Hill, U.S. Congressman for the 2nd District.

Mayor Scott presented the official proclamation declaring “Rose Law Firm Day” in Little Rock as well as his gratitude of the firm’s past and future importance to the city.

“Congratulations to the Rose Law Firm as it celebrates its bicentennial,” Mayor Scott said. “Little Rock’s landscape and history are intertwined with that of this prestigious firm, and our city is appreciative of its enduring service and looks forward to what Rose Law Firm will accomplish in the years to come.”

Secretary Preston acknowledged the long list of attorneys who have worked for the firm.

“The history of the Rose Law Firm parallels Arkansas history,” said Sec. Preston. “I encourage Arkansans to look at the legacy roster of the firm for many familiar names from across the state. Their consistency along with their longevity of two centuries is a true Arkansas success story.”

Rep. Hill highlighted the national significance of the firm over the past two centuries.

“I congratulate Rose Law Firm for reaching the milestone of 200 years serving the people of Arkansas,” said Rep. Hill. “As the oldest business of any kind in our state, Rose Law Firm has a deep history and over these many years produced some exceptional legal minds and statesmen. Rose Law Firm has maintained its standard of excellence and has had seven attorneys serve as President of the Arkansas Bar Association. I am confident the best years of Rose Law Firm still lie ahead.”

From Rose Law Firm have come two Chief Justices and two Associate Justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court, one President of the American Bar Association, seven Presidents of the Arkansas Bar Association, four Presidents of the Pulaski County Bar Association, two namesakes of counties in Arkansas, two U.S. Senators and one First Lady of the United States and U.S. Secretary of State.