Silver Alert issued for missing Independence County Woman

CORD, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an Independence County woman, 79-year-old Peggy Richmond.

Arkansas State Police issued the alert at the request of the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

Peggy Richmond was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and may be traveling in a beige 2006 Nissan Altima, Arkansas license number: 274-RZL.

She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and a pair of jeans.

Call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 793-8838, if you know where Peggy Richmond may be located.