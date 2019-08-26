Law enforcement cites “no viable threats” behind school shooting social media chatter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities across the state are working to calm fears after an unsubstantiated claim of upcoming school shootings in Kentucky and Arkansas.

Local social media has been active with people asking questions and sharing information about a perceived warning in advance of a threat to schools.

There are no reports of specific threats to any schools.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released details regarding an investigation into a report they received warning of possible school shootings:

“The Little Rock FBI office received a report indicating a school shooting would occur in Kentucky on August 28, 2019 and in Arkansas on August 29, 2019. The reporting party lives in another country, and his/her identity could not be confirmed. The reporting party allegedly receive the information while playing an online video game. Attempts to ascertain the identity of the person who made the comment on his/her location were unsuccessful. This information has been provided for general awareness.”

In a release to the media on Sunday evening, Chief Rick Elliott with Jonesboro police released the following statement:

“At this time, no viable threats have been made to any of our local schools.”



“We take the safety of our children very serious and will provide the proper security measures and work with our districts to achieve this goal”, says Chief Elliott.