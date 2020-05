LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to assist Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies in the investigation of an apparent homicide.

Earlier today (Thursday, May 7th) Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at 50 Lawrence County Road 2741 near Smithville where the body of a man had been discovered.

Additional information will be provided once next of kin can be located and notified of the death.