Leadership Academy kicks off at Hall High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Chick-fil-A is bringing its National Leadership Academy to Little Rock.

Community leaders, along with a local Chick-fil-A owner will teach the principles of servant leadership to students at Hall High School.

They’ll get to put their skills into action through a service project revitalizing the school’s Special Olympics program.

Teachers selected the group of 15, who are eager to get started.

“I like to say that with people that you can teach them everything except for how to care,” says John Spenst, a Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator. “They have to naturally care. And the fun thing about standing in front of this group of students is how much they care.”

Spenst loves to help develop young leaders, but he says it was the passion of several faculty members who made the partnership happen.

He hopes it continues at Hall High for years to come.