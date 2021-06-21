Lil Baby joins artists returning to tour with August stop at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of Lil Baby will be able to see the award-winning rapper in the Natural State later this summer.
The Lil Baby & Friends tour comes to the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, August 7. Tickets go on sale Friday morning.
The “Drip Too Hard” singer is the latest of a number of acts coming to the area this summer. Other events coming to the venue range from Disney on Ice and Blippi the Musical to a WWE Smackdown live show to the Greatest Hits of Foreigner.
For ticket prices and more details, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.