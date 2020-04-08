LISA Academy donates face shields to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Department of Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Students and staff of LISA Academy have been working in their homes and garages using the school’s 3D printers to design and print face shields to donate to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Photo Courtesy: LISA Academy

The LISA Academy team, led by STEM coordinator, Murat Konac, worked in collaboration with

ACH engineer, Justin Criddle, to create models that best meet the needs of ACH healthcare

providers. LISA Academy plans to deliver two different models to ACH on Friday, April 10 at

3:00 p.m. that will be put into use in the hospital’s ICU. Criddle of ACH has initially requested

15 each of the Budmen model and the US version of the Prusa model shields to test. Once they

have run a test with both models, LISA Academy will continue the production of additional shields

as needed for ACH.

In addition to working with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, LISA Academy has communicated

with Dr. Naveen Patil of the Arkansas Department of Health and will be providing face shields

to them as well on Monday, April 13.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin stated earlier this week regarding LISA Academy’s work on this

project, “I am incredibly proud of the LISA Academy students and staff who are using their 3D

printers to make face shields to donate to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. COVID-19 has created

a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment like face shields, and LISA Academy is

stepping up to be part of the solution. I applaud their initiative, ingenuity, and generosity.”