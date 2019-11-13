Little Rock Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade set for December 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, which can only mean one thing. It’s time for the annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), to march through downtown Little Rock. On Saturday, December 7, 2019, gather your family and friends to see Santa and all his friends as well as themed community floats, beauty queens including Miss Arkansas, car and civic clubs, city leaders as well as a host and variety of holiday entries.

As we gear up for the holiday parade this year, the LRCVB would like to take this opportunity to extend an invitation to all of the citizens and visitors of Central Arkansas to come celebrate with us and make a weekend of it. The events start off with the Little Rock’s annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 7, 2019, starting at 3 p.m., followed by the Rudy and Friends event scheduled for Sunday, December 8, from 12 PM – 5 PM at the River Market.

On Saturday, December 7, beginning at Second and Broadway, the Holiday parade will start at 3:00 PM and travel south on Broadway, turn west onto Capitol Avenue and end at the State Capitol. The lighting and fireworks display will follow at dark or approximately 6:00 PM. Both events are free and open to the public.

School marching bands and non-profit community organizations will again have the opportunity to win cash prizes as part of the parade’s float and band competitions. The band cash prizes will be $1,000 and $500 for first and second places and $1,000, $750 and $500 for the top three winners among non-profit float entries. Local guest judges will evaluate the competition and will be positioned along the parade route at an official judge’s stand. Winners of the float and marching band competition will be posted on www.HolidaysinLittleRock.com by the following business week.

On Sunday, December 8, everyone is invited to come and take special holiday photo-ops with Rudy the Reindeer and our special guest Santa from 12 PM – 5 PM at the Little Rock River Market Pavilions. There will be other fun holiday-related activities, including Santa’s workshop activities, Letters to Santa station, and a S-Elfie station. Both events are free and open to the public, so bring your kiddos and cameras!

For more information about the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade or the Rudy and Friends event, visit our website www.HolidaysInLittleRock.com or contact the Angela Rogers Group at (501) 904-5228.