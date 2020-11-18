Little Rock Board of Directors holds off on ordinance for Lime Scooters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock’s Board of Directors voted to hold off on a Lime Scooter ordinance for two more weeks. That will give Directors more time to make sure the motion includes enough regulation.

If the current ordinance passes, people would not be allowed to ride Lime Scooters on city sidewalks. They would instead have to use the bike lanes and would also be treated like bikes within city regulations. Kids 16 and under would have to wear a helmet.

LATEST POSTS: