Little Rock business makes hugging booth to allow family members to hug during COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A business in Little Rock has enabled Memory Care Residents to hug family members.

A Place At Home, a Senior In-Home Care business has built the first hugging booth for residents in Arkansas. This allows family members to see and hug their loved ones with COVID-19 precautions.

“Hugging through plastic isn’t the same but it’s better than not being able to touch or come into contact with your loved ones at all. We wanted to enable our partners, residents, and family members to come into some form of contact with one another. The Coronavirus has been so difficult for these residents and their families, we just wanted to do anything we could to try and lessen the burden even a little. The power of touch goes a long way!” Natalie Watts, A Place At Home-Little Rock Owner

The first hugging booth was delivered to the Avenir Memory Care at a Little Rock facility and it’s available for residents and families to use starting today.