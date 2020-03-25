Little Rock church continues to feed the homeless during COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With new cases of COVID-19 popping up every day, more things in Little Rock are closing.

In some cases that means fewer resources for homeless people in Little Rock.​

​One spot, Canvas Community, is still open to feed the homeless, just in a different way.​

​”We’re still here and we still try to help,” said Paul Atkins, Associate Pastor at Canvas Community.​

​Canvas Community hasn’t given up its mission to feed the homeless.​

​Even with COVID-19 looming, the church is still doing its part to make sure no one goes hungry.​

​However, the church is no longer having people come inside and sit down for a hot meal. They have modified their service.​

​”We put them together in a to-go package and serve them at the door. We try to make sure they know that we still care about them and we care about their health and well being and that’s why we are doing it this way,” said Pastor Atkins.​

Associate Pastor at Canvas Community Paul Atkins said while handing out meals they wear gloves, have a table between them for social distancing and use lots of hand sanitizer.​

​”We have some hand sanitizer out there for our friends to use and some hand sanitizing wipes to give away to-go with the meals,” said Atkins.​

​Before social distancing and restrictions came into play, Canvas Community would typically serve 40 people on a Monday and 150 on a Wednesday. ​

​However, those numbers are much lower now.​

​”On Wednesdays, we are about 80 and Mondays is about 20-25,” said Atkins.​

​Atkins said it could have to do with the virus and also the restrictions the church put into place.​

​During this time Canvas Community will continue to feed the homeless on Monday and Wednesday nights.