Little Rock church creates diaper bank for those in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Central Arkansas church is determined to address a need that government assistance does not.

The Pulaski Heights United Methodist church in Little Rock had a diaper drive in 2018 and realized that the need for diapers in the community was so great, the church started the diaper bank.

The diaper bank is located at The Pulaski Heights United Methodist church and it is fully stocked with diapers for kids of all ages.

“One third of families don’t have enough diapers,” explained Allyson Gattin with the church.

The bank is the only one of it’s kind in Central Arkansas. It is fully funded by church members, but they welcome donations from anyone and everyone.

The bank is open to anyone in need of diapers and is open the first Wednesday of each month. It served more than 20 families on December 4.

“We have a need in our community because it is not something government assistance helps with and it is not something that the food pantries around the city provide and stock on a regular basis,” Gattin went on to say.

All the church asks is that you bring documentation for your children like a birth certificate or social security card.

The next time the bank will be opened is on January 8.

If you want more information you can call The Pulaski Heights United Methodist church at (501) 664-3600.