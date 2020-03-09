Little Rock community garden brings neighbors together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock neighborhood is working to turn an empty lot into something positive and helpful for the community.

Neighbors in Pettaway started the garden project on South Rock Street.

Organizers used grant money to get this project up and running.

It’s a good way to help those who need it, but also to bring neighbors together.

“I think it gives people an opportunity to get to know your neighbors and to build community, to share time together and get out in the nice weather,” says Jim Hammons, who lives in the neighborhood.

The neighborhood hopes to continue raising money to keep the garden growing.