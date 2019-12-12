Little Rock Compassion Center needs food donations for Christmas Dinner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — As Christmas draws closer the staff and volunteers at the Little Rock Compassion Center are working hard to finish sorting toys to give to poor children in our community.

Over the past several weeks, families have gone through the process of applying for the toys. Only those families will receive their gifts on Saturday, December 21st.

“We appeal to your heart of giving this season. When you give, it changes you. And we need every kind of help from the generous people of Little Rock,” says Pastor William Holloway, director of the Little Rock Compassion Center. “We are asking people to shop for some extra food items to donate for the Christmas day meal. Whatever you can give, will be most appreciated. Picking up an extra turkey or a ham to donate to our food baskets is a great blessing to the neediest people in Little Rock.”

At this time of year, we know cold weather is coming. The Compassion Center is seeing more and more people come to get out of the cold, wet weather. As soon as coats, hats, gloves and blankets are donated, those items go directly out to people who need them.

“The costs of providing meals, showers and overnight accommodations is pushing past our current finances. We hope that the true spirit of Christmas giving will move people to help the most desperate among us. We want everyone to know that every single thing they give goes directly to provide basic necessities for the poorest of the poor living among us.

“We want everyone who comes to us to receive what they need. We can help them turn their lives around and get off the streets, but everything you give can help an individual make the decision to accept the life-changing help we offer.”

Donations can be made at the Compassion Center at 3618 W. Roosevelt Road any day from 8 AM until 4 PM. Financial donations can be made online at www.lrcomopassioncenter.org.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is a nonprofit organization offering life changing help and hope to people trying to cope with a life of despair on the streets. The Compassion Center provides practical assistance to people in need of food, clothing and emergency shelter. Those who are disadvantaged and chemically dependent are offered a hand up as well as a hand out. This takes the form of individual problem solving with a life-altering gospel focus. This means biblical counseling, guidance and most importantly, the gift of hope for their future.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is privately funded through the generosity of caring individuals and local businesses.