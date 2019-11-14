Little Rock extends Thanksgiving holiday with weekend full of football, special events, shopping and more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 13, 2019) – The city of Little Rock is set to host a weekend of fun following the Thanksgiving holiday, November 29-December 1, 2019. Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay in Little Rock for football, fun, food, live music, special events and activities for all.

Support the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday, November 29, at War Memorial Stadium, one of Arkansas’s most nostalgic and iconic stadium settings. Paint Little Rock red on “Red Friday,” (#RedFridayLR) by donning your favorite Razorback Red attire and calling the Hogs as they play the Missouri Tigers in the annual “Battle Line” match-up. Take part in pre-game festivities including HogTown events, food trucks, games and music. Led by former Arkansas starting quarterback, Interim Head Coach Barry Lunney, Jr., the team kicks off at 1:30 PM (CST). Purchase your tickets today. Complimentary shuttles provided by Rock Region METRO will operate between War Memorial Stadium and the River Market throughout the day.

“Razorback games at War Memorial Stadium hold special memories for so many Arkansans, and we’re excited that Little Rock is again hosting the Hogs,” said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Gretchen Hall. “This is a great opportunity to show your support for the players who have worked so hard, and it’s a great weekend to just have fun in Arkansas’s capital city.”

Continue the post-game fun at Little Rock’s official “5th Quarter” party downtown in the River Market District. Enjoy live music with Rodney Block & the Love Supreme, dancers, games, dining, shopping and more. Those over 21 years of age can now carry alcoholic beverages in the brand-new River Market Entertainment District (RMED). RMED cups and wristbands must be purchased in participating venues, and used in designated RMED areas. Friday RMED hours are 5 PM – Midnight.

And since the holidays are upon us, support Small Business Saturday® that weekend in style. With support from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the River Market and SoMa501, Small Business Saturday ® will feature the 3rd Annual Think BIG Shop Small event in the River Market. You can shop among River Market merchants as well as over 100 small business and artisan vendors. Just a few blocks away, the new SoMa Business Saturday promotion kicks off a week of holiday shopping and events in the SoMa neighborhood. Hit the River Market AND SoMa areas for a complete shopping extravaganza.

Close out the weekend with Sunday brunch in Arkansas’s capital city. Little Rock boasts stellar brunch options, as evidenced by more than 30 local brunch hotspots.

Little Rock has something to offer everyone. From sports, shops, restaurants and entertainment, the city’s residents and visitors are sure to enjoy an extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.