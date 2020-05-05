Little Rock family raising money for funeral of 10-year-old who drowned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of a Little Rock boy who drowned at a beach in Galveston, Texas over the weekend is now raising money to bring him home.   

Micah Batson was on a family trip to crystal beach just after his tenth birthday.

He tragically drowned after a wave crashed and separated him from his father.

The family has since set up a “go fund me” and has raised over 15-thousand dollars to bring him back to Little Rock and to help cover funeral expenses.

The family says Micah will always be remembered as a beautiful, smart boy, with a big heart.

