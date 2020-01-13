Little Rock family speaking out after 70-year-old house’s shot at

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 70-year-old woman and her family are on high alert Sunday after a shooting in Little Rock last week. Sunday the family is speaking out. No one was hurt but the house was damaged, and the woman was forced to stay somewhere else for a while.

The shooting happened near the airport on Boyce Street. The house was the only occupied one on 16th street. Her family said there’s nearly 17 bullet holes in her house now, some of them even hitting the house next door. The family said they’re grateful that she’s okay, but they want justice.

“She’s never had a situation like this,” the son of women’s house shot said.

For 46 years this woman has lived on Boyce street where it’s typically quite but that quickly changed just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. For safety reasons the women isn’t talking with us on camera and her son did not provide his name.

Several bullet holes are everywhere on the front of the house, one even hitting her car out front.

“Bullets went through the window, through several walls damaging the property,” he said.

Her son said his mother was asleep in the front room when it all happened. She wasn’t the only one inside at the time. Her 14-year-old grandson was sitting in the back of the house. Neither of them were injured.

“Waking up disoriented, you’re jumping up into a valley of gunfire probably to your death but as I said it’s by the grace of God,” he said.

Little Rock police said multiple suspects were involved.

“I’m alarmed, I’m upset,” he said. “It takes a coward to shoot up a house with elderly people in it.”

Police said the suspects are still out there. The 70-year-old hasn’t stayed in the house since the shooting, but her son said she will continue to live there.

“She’s in a safe haven but she’s not going to be ran off by some cowards,” the son said.

Little Rock police say they are following up on leads. There are surveillance cameras across the street that caught some of what happened. If you know something you can send in anonymous tips by calling 501-371-4636 or the Major Crimes Division.