Little Rock firefighter test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. releases information regarding a positive COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, March 26, the Little Rock Fire Department received notice that a Little Rock firefighter tested positive for coronavirus.

The firefighter had been home in self-quarantine since first alerting the fire department of feeling sick on March 20. Upon learning of the positive test results, fire department leadership immediately notified firefighters who worked the same shift on March 17, and those firefighters are now in 14-day self-quarantine.

Additionally on Thursday, the fire station where the firefighter worked received a deep cleaning, which is in line with CDC recommendations. It is unknown how the firefighter contracted coronavirus.

At this time, we are not aware of any other firefighters being sick. We will continue to closely monitor this event, taking all precautionary measures to safeguard other firefighters from sick. The mayor says he continues to be grateful for the sacrifices of all first responders during this public health emergency and pray for the firefighter’s full recovery.

Residents may visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 for all information about the City’s response to COVID-19.