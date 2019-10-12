Little Rock firefighters stop storage closet fire at downtown business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fire crews have put out a fire in a storage closet at the plasma donation business at 8th and Spring in downtown Little Rock.

No injuries were reported.

The business was open at the time the fire was reported, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Responders got the call around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming through the roof when they arrived.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the use of water tanks.

There was no structural damage, but power have been cut and the business will be closed for the day for cleanup.

The fire marshal is on scene to determine was started the fire.