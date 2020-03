LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a wreck in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

26-year-old Joseph Casey of Little Rock died in the crash.

It happened in the 2200 block of North Rodney Parham around 2:00 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Casey left the road and hit a tree.

It was raining and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.