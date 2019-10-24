Little Rock man wanted, considered Armed and Extremely Dangerous

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – U.S. Marshals put out a search warrant on October 22 for a Little Rock man in connection to a shooting from July 11.

At the time of the investigation the suspect was unknown.

Deshaunn Allen is wanted for Battery 1st, Terroristic Act X 4, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from Vehicle.

Around 6:00 p.m. on July 11, officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) had been on a standby call near 37th and Longcoy when they heard several gunshots west of their location.

Those officers went towards the area of 37th and Malloy where they were flagged down by a witness, William Land.

Mr. Land said that after he heard the gunshots, he saw a black SUV style vehicle leave the scene and head towards John Barrow Road.

At the intersection of West 37th St. and Malloy St. officers found fluid from the subject vehicle and several different caliber shell casings on the ground in the intersection.

Shortly after, communications said that an unknown female reported that a juvenile had been shot and was at 34th and Ludwig St.

Officers drove to the street that the juvenile had been on and saw the listed subject vehicle, two juveniles, and the driver, Cortez Westbrook.

One of the juveniles had a bullet wound to his face and blood coming from his nasal area. The juvenile said that his vision was getting blurry as well.

Little Rock Fire Department responded and treated the wound. MEMS arrived and took the juvenile to Children’s Hospital.

It was reported later that the juvenile had a bullet lodged in his nasal cavity.

Any information leading to the arrest of Deshaun Allen will be kept confidential.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call the US Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force at 501-324-6256.