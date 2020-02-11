Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. endorses Mike Bloomberg for President

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg today, praising his commitment to spread opportunity to Americans who are being shortchanged by our current economy.

Mayor Scott called specific attention to the Greenwood Initiative, and his plan to address the failings of our criminal-justice system as examples of how Mike is the only candidate with the vision and plans to unify our divided country. Mayor Scott has also been named Co-Chair of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council, joining San Francisco Mayor London Breed, where he will advise on strategy and policy.

“After much deliberation and prayer, I decided to endorse Mike Bloomberg for president. Though many candidates offer good solutions for our country, Mike has a proven track record as a successful businessman and mayor solving problems through collaboration and effective policy. Mike and I do not agree on everything, but am confident he is committed to righting wrongs, stimulating our economy, and bringing people together – important leadership principles that I strive to fulfill daily for the residents of Little Rock,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “While much focus is on the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, Mike made Little Rock and numerous overlooked cities in the South a priority. The emphasis on Little Rock and Mike’s executive experience leading America’s largest city make him well-suited for the job.”

“With his experience in the private sector and in government, Mayor Scott knows how to build coalitions and get big things done,” said Mike Bloomberg. “We share a belief in opportunity for all – in coming together to create more good jobs, with good salaries, all across Little Rock, all across Arkansas, and all across America. I’m honored to have his support and excited to welcome him as a Co-Chair for the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council.”

Scott made history on December 4, 2018 when he was elected the first Black mayor of Little Rock. Scott’s career in public service started in the office of Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe where he served as deputy policy director and later as director of intergovernmental affairs. He later joined First Security Bank as a community banker, but continued to serve his city and state as a member of the Port of Little Rock Board of Directors and the Arkansas Highway Commission. An associate pastor born and raised in Southwest Little Rock, Scott utilizes his experience from the public and private sector to unify communities, strengthen the economy and improve the quality of life in the region. He holds degrees from the University of Memphis and University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he currently serves on the Board of Visitors.

