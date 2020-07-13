Little Rock Police are investigating after Confederate gravesite was vandalized

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Confederate monuments in several cities across the country are being defaced and toppled over.

Little Rock Police are investigating after individuals did something similar at the Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery.

The graveyard’s caretaker says at least two people spray-painted the monument marking the site where 900 Confederate soldiers are buried in a mass grave.

It happened at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning; the caretaker says he was in disbelief when he saw the damage.

“My heart fell down into my boots. I couldn’t believe that this had happened to us,” said John Rains, Sexton at Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery.

The vandals wrote messages reading, ‘Black Lives Matter’– ‘abolish the police’– ‘defund pigs’– ‘no justice’– ‘stay dead’– and profanity directed towards government officials.

“Every time I look at it, it makes me mad,” said Rains.

Rains says the monument was erected in 1914. He says two individuals were captured on a surveillance camera Friday morning using straps to try and pull the monument over.

“Just that top part weighs five or 6,000 pounds– there’s no way these people were going to pull it over with that,” said Rains.

Rains says in addition to the spray paint, the two individuals also chipped away at the structure and carved out the word ‘Confederate’ on the surrounding grave markers.

“If you’re being disrespected, let people know in a civilized legal way, not something like this,”said Rains.

Rains says they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the people who did this.