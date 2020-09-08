Little Rock Police find 54 shell casings at home hit in drive-by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A Little Rock man says he is afraid in his own home after watching two men drive down his street shooting at his house dozens of times.

Following a ‘shots-fired call,’ Little Rock Police responded to his home on Stardust Trail Sunday night, where they found 54 shell casings.

The man who lives at the address asked us remain anonymous because he is afraid for his safety.

“It could have been a life– it could have been a life,” said the man.

One dad says he and his son were home when bullets came flying through their front yard and into their home.

“It is my hope that they hit the wrong house. I have no idea why they would want to shoot this one up,” he explained.

He says he feels lucky that nobody died, but he says he is in pain.

“It’s from falling in the glass and trying to get inside the house,” the man said as he pointed to the cuts on his knees.

Both of his cars were damaged in the shooting, multiple windows shot out, and his walls will need to be repaired.