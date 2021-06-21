Little Rock police ID suspect in shooting on Reservoir Road, ask for public’s help to find him

Little Rock police identified Darious Alford as a suspect in connection to a June 13 shooting on Road. Photo: Little Rock poilce)

Little Rock police say they have identified a suspect in connection to a June 13 shooting where a man was shot in the back and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Investigators said Darious Alford is wanted on charges of first-degree battery and a terroristic act.

Police said a woman told them she and the victim were driving in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road on June 13 when they heard several shots near their vehicle.

Darious Alford is wanted for a shooting on June 13th, where a person was shot inside of a vehicle on Reservoir Rd. If you know his whereabouts, call detectives at 501-404-3041. pic.twitter.com/2K8Pzg7IJ2 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 21, 2021

Detectives said the woman told LRPD officers that both the driver and the vehicle were hit several times by gunfire, but she was not injured.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information about Alford’s whereabouts to call detectives at 501-404-3041.