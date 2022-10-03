LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Greencrest Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Police said that the 911 caller stated Alex Stewart was outside her home shooting at the house.

LRPD officials said that when officers arrived they found a large amount of blood on the ground outside the home.

Officers also found a large amount of blood inside the home with a rifle lying next to the blood and were told that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.

Police received a call from a local hospital about a shooting victim, 40-year-old Alex Stewart had arrived in the emergency room.

Authorities said that Stewart died from his injuries and his body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

LRPD Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived on the scene and interviewed witnesses, including a juvenile and their guardian.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.