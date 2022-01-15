Update: Little Rock police make arrest in deadly shooting

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting near Otter Creek.
The name of the victim has not been released.
22-year-old Shaylayla Khabeer is expected to face a first degree murder charge.
She was arrested Friday and originally charged with domestic battery.
That charge has since been upgraded.
Police responded to a shooting at 11 Par Drive near the Eagle Hill golf course.
The victim later died from their injuries and the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation.
The investigation is continuing