Little Rock police investigating gas station burglary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a gas station burglary that happened on Friday, just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived at the Exxon Doublebees on W. Markham Road, the store clerk told them an unknown man wearing a gray hoodie and white mask came into the store and grabbed some snacks, put the items on the counter, opened the clerk’s door, then asked for all the money, according to the incident report.

The clerk said the man reached into the register and pulled out the cash. According to the clerk, the suspect did not show a gun but made it seem like he was carrying one. Police said the man used a roll of plastic bags to prop open the door before demanding money. Officers searched the area for the man but didn’t find him. He was last seen heading east of the gas station.

Employees say that the suspect stole $262 from the register. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.