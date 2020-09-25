Little Rock police investigating late night homicide, 2nd man injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and another injured after a shooting late Thursday night in downtown Little Rock.

Police say the injured man is being treated for cuts to hit face.

The names of the two men have not been released

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at a duplex in the 2100 block of Louisiana Street.

That is a few blocks from the Governor’s Mansion, but investigators say they do not believe the shooting was related to protests that were in the area about an hour earlier.

We will have more information as it becomes available.