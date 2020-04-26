UPDATE: Little Rock police chase ends in crash, injuring one man

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –A man is in critical condition after being struck by a van that was running from police, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

Investigators say the driver of the fleeing van, 40-year-old Frederick Jones, is also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of John Barrow Road and 36th Street shortly after noon.

Police had received a call from a person who reported following the vehicle of a person of interest in a Friday night shooting.

Police spotted the van at the intersection of Barrow and Kanis, but the driver refused to stop.

A pursuit went 25 blocks south on Barrow before the van crashed into another vehicle, which caught fire.

Police were able to pull the driver from the burning vehicle.

That man, along with Jones were taken to the hospital.

The chase suspect was wanted for questioning in a shooting Friday night in the 2500 block of West 13th Street.

The shooting victim is stable, according to police.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect which later resulted in a vehicle crash at 36th and Barrow Road.

The police ask that you please avoid the area if possible.