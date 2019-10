LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are asking for information regarding a missing woman.

Shasta Smith, 34, of Hot Springs was last seen on October, 2, leaving the Super 8 Motel off of 11701 I-30.

Smith may be in the company of her boyfriend, Allan Buckels.

She is 5 feet, three inches and around 130 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with Smith is asked to check her condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman or Detective Dearing at 501-404-3042.