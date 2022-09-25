LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave as a part of an investigation following a domestic violence call.

29-year-old Cristian Gallegos is expected to face a 3rd degree domestic battery charge.

Police were called to an address in the 6500 block of Brookview Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members reported to police that a woman had been struck by Gallegos.

Officer Cristian Gallegos

The officer was taken to the Major Crimes Division for a review of facts by detectives and supervisors.

He was then booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center on the charge.

Gallegos has been with the Little Rock Police Department since February of 2019.

The Little Rock Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is also investigating this incident.