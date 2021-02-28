Little Rock police officer fires gun, man with rifle arrested, no injuries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two investigations are underway after a disturbance with a weapon call resulted in an officer firing his gun.

Southwest Patrol Officers responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” call in the 5700 block of Trenton Lane just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The caller indicated an assault rifle had been discharged in an earlier incident.

A press release from LRPD describes the scene:



“Officers arrived and cautiously approached the home headed perpendicular towards the driveway. While approaching, an adult black male with an assault rifle walked into view of the officers and was immediately ordered to drop the weapon. While turning towards the officer, the suspect raised his weapon. In response, the officer discharged his weapon. Subsequently, the suspect released the assault rifle, which officers then secured. The suspect was later taken into custody.”

An internal police investigation is underway, which is standard procedure whenever and officer fires their weapon.

A separate criminal investigation is also underway regarding the man involved in the disturbance call.