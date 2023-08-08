LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families getting ready for school will have an opportunity for supplies this Sunday.

The Little Rock Police Department has organized a backpack drive-through at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds this Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Children must be present in order to receive a bag.

The event is for students in the first through the 11th grade.

The Little Rock School District has posted school supply lists online by school broken down by grades.

Figures from the National Retail Federation show 2023 is expected to reach new levels in back-to-school spending, reaching $41.5 billion nationwide. The previous all-time high was in 2021 when consumers spent $37.1 billion preparing for the school year.

The federation stated that families spend on average $890 on back-to-school items, with that number rising to $1,367 for families with college-bound students.