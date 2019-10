LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking the public for help from the public to find a missing woman.

Erica Latisha Anthony was last seen from employees with the Quapaw House. They said that Anthony walked away from the area of 800 Broadway St.

Anthony is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs around 150 lbs.

Anyone that comes into contact with Anthony is asked to check her condition and to contact the Quapaw House, and notify Detective Hilgeman (501-404-3042) or Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014.