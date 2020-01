LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police need your help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Officials say McCoy Johnson was last known to be on the 2000 block of Singleton Court, near Boyle Park on Monday afternoon.

Johnson is 5’6″, weighs 145 pounds and has black and white hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Johnson or know where he may be, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4605.