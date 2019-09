LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are asking for your help finding two robbery suspects.

We need your help identifying two suspects involved in an Aggravated Robbery. If you have any information about their… Posted by Little Rock Police Department on Thursday, September 19, 2019

According to a post on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page, then two men pictured have been identified as the suspects in the robbery, which happened at the Exxon gas station on the 10400 block of Chicot Road.

If you see these men or know who they are, call Detective Kendall Harper at 404-3015 or any robbery detective.