Little Rock printing company sells t-shirts, 100% proceeds go towards hospitality workers affected by crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Electric Ghost in SOMA is making Hospitality T-Shirts and all proceeds are going to hospitality workers who have lost their jobs due to the virus outbreak.

Thousands of hospitality workers locally have been let go of their jobs and are trying to find ways to pay their bills.

This idea was originally done for the people of Chicago, but now they are allowing Electric Ghost to reuse their design and help the people in our neighborhood too.

Below you will find the designs.





Click here if you would like to order.